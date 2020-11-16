Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $57.02 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

