Aigen Investment Management LP Has $689,000 Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 228.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,716 shares of company stock worth $11,707,857 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

