Aigen Investment Management LP Has $762,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $151,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $375.14 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.73 and its 200-day moving average is $378.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

