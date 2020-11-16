Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $781,000 in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of The Michaels Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

