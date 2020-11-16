Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

