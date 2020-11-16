Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock worth $2,383,050. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL opened at $43.53 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

