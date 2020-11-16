AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABSSF. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

