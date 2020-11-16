Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALBO. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

ALBO stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,540 shares of company stock worth $808,048 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

