Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $24.31 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

