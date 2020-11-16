Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Raised to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

