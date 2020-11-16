Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,842,000.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.