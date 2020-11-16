Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,573.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

