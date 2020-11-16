Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

