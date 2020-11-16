Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

ATUSF stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

