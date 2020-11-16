Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to $14.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

ATUSF stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

