Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

