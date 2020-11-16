American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.24.

AAL opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

