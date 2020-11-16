American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American States Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

