Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.76 on Monday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.65 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.