AmonD (AMON) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, BitMart, Hanbitco and CPDAX. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $17,162.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,310,646 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

