Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $475.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.66. Equities analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amryt Pharma stock. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Amryt Pharma makes up approximately 2.3% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Amryt Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.