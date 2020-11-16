Analyzing Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blue Bird alerts:

This table compares Blue Bird and (HYLN)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.39 $24.30 million $1.49 9.79 (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and (HYLN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89% (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of (HYLN) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (HYLN) has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Bird and (HYLN), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 (HYLN) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blue Bird presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. (HYLN) has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than (HYLN).

Summary

Blue Bird beats (HYLN) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear. The company was founded by Albert Laurence Luce in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, GA.

(HYLN) Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.