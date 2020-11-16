Analyzing Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 3 13 0 2.81

XPO Logistics has a consensus price target of $99.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.57 $419.00 million $4.03 25.96

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73%

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, and factory and aftermarket support. This segment also offers engineered and customized solutions, and supply chain optimization services, including automation and predictive volume flow management solutions. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, aerospace, wireless, manufacturing and other industrial, chemical, agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

