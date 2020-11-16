Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock opened at C$42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 52.74. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.46.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$75.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.0395464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.