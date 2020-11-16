Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

ANX opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. Anexo Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.99 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of $161.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.76.

Get Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) alerts:

Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L)

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.