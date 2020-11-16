Aperio Group LLC Acquires 17,406 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of ViacomCBS worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

