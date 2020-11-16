Aperio Group LLC Acquires 49,921 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,921 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 241.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 388.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 706.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

