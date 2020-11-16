Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 549,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of TT opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.