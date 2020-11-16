Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $247,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $403.31 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $411.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.62 and a 200 day moving average of $335.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.64.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.