Aperio Group LLC Has $17.80 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

