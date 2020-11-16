Aperio Group LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

