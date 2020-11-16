Aperio Group LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,689 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Xilinx worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

