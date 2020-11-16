Aperio Group LLC Has $24.12 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.19 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $78.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

