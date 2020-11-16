Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,681 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,956 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,118. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $258.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

