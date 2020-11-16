Aperio Group LLC Purchases 7,664 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

MNST stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

