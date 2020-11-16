Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TEL stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $114.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,720 shares of company stock worth $14,405,632. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

