Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amphenol by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,719 shares of company stock valued at $56,331,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

NYSE:APH opened at $123.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

