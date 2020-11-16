Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

BNS stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.6814 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

