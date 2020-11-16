Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $85,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $236.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $242.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

