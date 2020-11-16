Aperio Group LLC Sells 18,945 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,828 shares of company stock worth $21,335,116 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.66.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.