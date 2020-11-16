Aperio Group LLC Sells 67,053 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,053 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,481 shares of company stock worth $22,012,651. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

