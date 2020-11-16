Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Aphria stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

