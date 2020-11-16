Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APTO. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

APTO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $485.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 262,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

