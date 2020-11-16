Arweave Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Arweave has a market cap of $81.98 million and $3.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00015080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

