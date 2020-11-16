Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $235.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 156.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

