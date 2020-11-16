ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Hits $1.70 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $377.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00419625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.68 or 0.03189063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

