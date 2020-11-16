Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $746,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 388,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

