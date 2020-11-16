B. Riley Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $28.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Altimmune from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

