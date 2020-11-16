Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) a €64.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.25 ($72.06).

Shares of KRN opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -680.72. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1-year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG (KRN.F) Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

