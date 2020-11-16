BaaSid (BAAS) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. BaaSid has a market cap of $2.31 million and $138,605.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

